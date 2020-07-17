Ruwenzori Diocese to adopt Runyoro-Rutooro zoom service

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ruwenzori Diocese is to incorporate the Runyoro-Rutooro zoom service in the Sunday services.

Addressing the press on Friday, the Bishop Ruwenzori Diocese, Reuben Kisembo, said that the idea of the Zoom service originated from the Kampala Chaplaincy of Ruwenzori Diocese following COVID-19 outbreak and closure of churches.

Prayer houses have remained under lock and key since March 18th when President Yoweri Museveni banned congregational prayers and all forms of social gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Several Christians resorted to praying via television, radio, social media platforms and other remote collaboration tools shortly after the ban came into force.

Kampala Chaplaincy of Ruwenzori Diocese was established in 2001 after the consecration and enthronement of the Diocese of Ruwenzori’s 4th Bishop, Rt. Rev Benezeri Tibenderana Kisembo.

The chaplaincy is intended to keep Christians of the diocese abreast with diocesan programs so that they can meaningfully contribute to its development through financial, material and moral support.

According to Bishop Kisembo, the chaplaincy leaders urged the diocese to expand the online service to incorporate the Batooro communities around the globe.

Bishop Kisembo also said that the online service is part of the long-term media strategy to engage the community of Tooro in Ministry through radio and television as well.

For the past four months, Ruwenzori Diocese has been piloting the idea by holding the weekly Zoom Sunday services from 3-5 pm. The service has attracted more than 200 people from countries which include South Africa, USA, China, Australia and the United Kingdom.

According to Kisembo, the Runyoro-Rutooro global zoom service which will be launched on Sunday will continue even after the ban on prayer houses has been lifted.

Monica Rubombora, one of the Batooro working in South Africa says that the start of the online service is a dream come true for most of the Batooro outside Uganda. She explains that they have been longing to congregate with their fellows from around the world to pray in their mother tongue.

