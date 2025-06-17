Ruto signs law to tackle money laundering, terrorism financing

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Kenyan President William Ruto on Tuesday signed into law the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism Financing Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at strengthening the country’s fight against financial crimes.

According to a statement from the presidency issued in Nairobi, the capital, the legislation is designed to enhance Kenya’s framework for combating money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing.

“Its enactment represents a decisive step in bolstering the country’s financial system against illicit financial flows,” the statement said.

The presidency said the amended law seals long-standing loopholes that have allowed the misuse of property transactions and shell companies for illegal financial activities, noting, “these legal reforms reaffirm Kenya’s standing as a leader in financial integrity and enhance the country’s credibility in the global regulatory regime.”

The presidency said that 10 Acts of Parliament have been amended to address technical compliance deficiencies identified by the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group and the Financial Action Task Force.

“The introduction of enhanced regulatory clarity and oversight in sectors such as real estate and mining is expected to significantly boost investor confidence and attract foreign direct investment,” it added. ■