Russia, Ukraine held talks, agreeing to swap captives and meet again. Here’s what we know

ISTANBUL, TURKEY | TASS | Russia and Ukraine wrapped up talks in Istanbul, Turkey. The sides agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from each country and present a vision of a potential ceasefire.

TASS has put together key facts about the meeting.

Statements by the Russian side

The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the talks and Moscow is ready to continue communication. The sides agreed to a 1,000 for 1,000 exchange of prisoners of war. According to Medinsky, Ukraine requested direct talks between the leaders of the countries and Russia took this “under advisement.” Moscow and Kiev would present their vision of a possible ceasefire, with each side “spelling it out in detail.” The head of the Russian delegation said the sides plan to continue negotiating.

Statements by the Ukrainian side

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, said Kiev primarily discussed a ceasefire. He also announced an agreement to swap 1,000 prisoners of war from each side. Umerov did not disclose further plans for talks.

About the talks

The meeting at the Dolmabahce Palace started at 1:35 p.m. on May 16 and lasted about two hours. It followed a three-way meeting between Turkey, the US and Ukraine and an engagement between the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, and the US team.

Medinsky led the Russian delegation, which also included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin; the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov; and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Also, the Russian team included experts, including Alexander Zorin, first deputy head of the information department at the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces; Yelena Podobreyevskaya, deputy head of the Presidential Directorate for State Policy in the Humanitarian Area; Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second Department of CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry; and Viktor Shevtsov, deputy head of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation at the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Ukrainian delegation was led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The team also included First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Alexander Poklad, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Lugovskoy, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexey Shevchenko, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command Yevgeny Shinkaryov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy Command Alexander Dyakov, Head of the Department of Intergovernmental Relations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexey Malovatsky, head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Sherikhov, senior officer of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Georgiy Kuzmichev, protocol officer of the AFU Commander-in-Chief’s Support Office; and Alexander Bevz, advisor to the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president’s office.

TASS