Russia opposes deployment of weapons in space: Putin

MOSCOW | Xinhua | Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russia opposes the deployment of weapons in space, stressing that Moscow sees no threat related to recent discussions about the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS.

During his annual press conference, Putin dismissed speculation surrounding the 3I/ATLAS comet.

“This is our secret weapon, we will use it only as a last resort,” Putin said.

“But seriously, we are against the deployment of weapons in space in general. There is no threat in this case,” he added.

Putin explained that the object under discussion is not artificial in origin and poses no danger to Earth, adding that it is a comet, which scientists are monitoring and is located hundreds of millions of kilometers away from Earth.

He noted that such objects may behave differently from comets of galactic origin, but experts understand the nature of the processes taking place and there is no reason for alarm. ■