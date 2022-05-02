Monday , May 2 2022
Russia not to artificially complete military actions in Ukraine by V-Day: FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. File Photo

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | The Russian military will not artificially adjust its actions during the special operation in Ukraine to any date, including Victory Day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.

“We will solemnly celebrate May 9, as we always do,” Lavrov said in an interview with Italy’s Mediaset broadcaster.

The pace of the operation in Ukraine depends, first of all, on the need to mitigate risks for civilians and Russian troops, he added.

When asked whether Russia wants Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to surrender, the minister said Moscow doesn’t demand that he surrender but demands that he give the order to release all civilians and stop resistance.

Xinhua

