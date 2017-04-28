RUSSIA: Military options against North Korea unacceptable

United Nations, United States | AFP | Russia on Friday warned at the United Nations that military options to address the threat from North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic programs were “completely unacceptable” and would have “catastrophic consequences.”
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told the Security Council that China’s proposals to re-start talks with North Korea should be seriously examined and that sanctions alone would not work.
North Korea “is conducting itself in an inappropriate way,” Gatilov told the council.
“At the same time, options of using force are completely unacceptable and could lead to catastrophic consequences.”
The Security Council was meeting to try to agree on a global response to North Korea that the United States maintains must involve China ramping up pressure on its Pyongyang ally.
North Korea is seeking to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with a nuclear warhead, and has so far staged five atomic tests, two of them last year.
Gatilov said mounting rhetoric and “reckless muscle-flexing” over North Korea could lead to missteps that would have “frightening consequences.”
China’s proposal for a freeze on North Korea’s military programs in exchange for a halt to US-South Korea military drills are “ideas that merit serious attention,” Gatilov said.
The United States has rejected the Chinese proposal and insists that North Korea first take steps to show that it is ready to abandon its military programs.
Russia along with China and the United States took part in six-party talks on North Korea’s denuclearization from 2003 to 2009, along with Japan, South Korea and Pyongyang.
“Resolving the nuclear issue through sanctions and pressure on Pyongyang alone is not possible,” he said.
there is no way to control the freeze of nuclear program in NK, russians must know it.
The longer you wait the worse it will get.USA,Russia and China need to work together and get rid of there nuclear weapons also.What’s on the head falls on the body.North korea will not stop because they are making a point of being a super power.So start at the top.
Do not listen to Russia look at the terrorists they support.Putin is manipulating other countries for his gain.Russia supports anything that goes against right and lawful.
You must be crazy Russia is the problem
The USA brakes international laws all the time bombing countries when ever they feel like it when was the US ever attacked by any of these nation so why do they have the right to attack them and terrorist were created by the US because of this aggression.
The only thing Russia has done was invade crimea which is next door to them with a large Russian population but they didn’t do any massive destruction of Ukraine unlike what the US has done all over the world in to many countries to mention but maybe you would call that freedom fighting use your brain America is the most guilty nation in the world and also the most brain washed. Also make your allie Israel hive up all those illegal nukes first and then talk about north korea . North korea has not invaded anyone or attacked you so don’t be going on your freedom fighting crusade
Fact
