Rujumbura runner-up wants Jim Muhwezi’s win annulled

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fred Turyamuhweza Tumuheirwe, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party candidate who lost the 2021 Rujumbura County member of parliament election in Rukungiri district has today petitioned court for the nullification of Jim Katugugu Muhwezi’s win.

Katugugu who was the National Resistance Movement -NRM party candidate and a former Minister got 23,990 votes to trounce the incumbent Turyamuhweza who got 20,556 votes. In the race, independent Grace Muhoozi Mugisha got 2,149 votes while Alliance for National Transformation-ANT candidate Sylivin Gumisiriza got only 230 votes.

In petition number 003 of 2021 before Julius Chaka Borore, Kabale High court assistant registrar, Turyamuhweza through his lawyer Jude Byamukama of Jbyamukama & Company Advocates claims that Muhwezi used voter bribery and ballot stuffing.

Turyamuhweza also accuses Muhwezi of conniving with security officials in the district to intimidate and chase away his agents and supporters from polling stations on polling day.

He now wants the court to order for a fresh election.

When contacted for a comment, Muhwezi said that he is not aware that Turyamuhweza has petitioned court because he is not yet served by the high court.

Muhwezi insists that he genuinely won the election after Turyamuhweza failed to fulfill his promises. Muhwezi argues that he used grassroots mobilization to woo support which gave him victory adding that Turyamuhweza failed to do the same.

This is the third Member of Parliament candidate loser in the 14th January election in Kigezi region to petition court demanding for a fresh election.

On Wednesday, James Owebeyi, the FDC party candidate for Bukimbiri county in Kisoro district petitioned to demand for annulling of NRM’s Eddie Kwizera Wagahungu victory.

Owebeyi argues that the election was invalid because ballot papers used were displaying names of Arthur Kazoora Atuzarirwe as the NRM candidate, Didas Byaruhanga Kagyinda for FDC , Victor Atwiine and Donzio Kahonda Mugabe as independent candidates contesting in Ruhinda South County in Mitooma district instead of candidates contesting in Bukimbiri.

On Tuesday, Protazio Begumisa, NRM party candidate petitioned Kabale high court demanding for nullification of Ndorwa East county MP elect Wilfred Niwagaba’s victory.

Protazio argued that Niwagaba connived with Kabale district security officials to rig the election.

