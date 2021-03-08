Ruhaama secondary school gets UGX 292 million grant from Japan

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ruhaama secondary school in Ntungamo district has received an infrastructural development grant worth Shillings 292 Million from the Japan Embassy.

The Japanese government donated the money through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects-GGP.

Dr. Stephen Bwekingo Twinomugisha, the Ruhaama school board chairperson signed the grant contract on behalf of Ruhaama secondary school and Fukuzawa Hidemoto, the Japanese Ambassador to Uganda signed on behalf of his government at the Embassy on Friday.

Bwekingo says that they intend to use the grant to help the girl child attain quality education and greatly benefit the community of Ruhaama for generations to come.

He says they will use the fund to construct a new standard girls dormitory with supportive sanitary facilities, a matron’s room and a 4-stance pit latrine.

Bwekingo also says they will use the money to buy 60 double-decker beds, 121 mattresses and mosquito nets among other things.

Nicholas Tumutoreine, the headteacher says the project will relieve the school of congestion and create comfort for the girls.

There are currently 178 girls at the school but the majority are day scholars because the dormitory can only take 50 girls.

The construction work will commence in early April.

Loy Kehoda, a parent at the school has welcomed the positive development saying the challenges girls meet on their way to and from school will now reduce since many parents want their daughters to join the boarding section.

*****

URN