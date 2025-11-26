Rugunda hails Museveni for improving life expectancy, cutting infant mortality rate

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has praised President Yoweri Museveni for what he described as major improvements in Uganda’s health indicators, noting significant gains in life expectancy and reductions in infant mortality.

Rugunda made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing NRM supporters gathered at Rushebeya in Rukiga District. “We should thank the President by giving all our votes to him. Even Fr Gaetano has agreed to vote for our candidate,” Rugunda told the crowd.

He said government-led health interventions, especially universal immunisation, had transformed the lives of Ugandans over the last decades.

“Life expectancy of Ugandans has gone up. It was at 43 years, now it is 68. This deserves appreciation,” he said.

Rugunda added that infant mortality had fallen sharply: “Years back the infant mortality rate used to be 122 deaths per 1,000 children. Now it is at 28 per 1,000.”

The NRM supporters turned up in large numbers at Rushebeya to welcome Museveni, the party presidential flagbearer, who was in the district to unpack his 2026–31 manifesto. The Party National Chairman arrived with his daughter, Patience Rwabwogo, and was received by several senior leaders.

In his address, President Museveni highlighted the “seven bricks” he said the NRM has contributed to building Uganda.

He cited peace as the foundation, recalling that Kigezi—because of its proximity to the Democratic Republic of Congo—once suffered frequent insecurity.

“We have brought Uganda from very far… now all that is gone,” Museveni said.

He named development as another contribution, pointing to the extension of the electricity grid “which used to stop in Kasese but now reaches all districts in Kigezi.”

Museveni also listed key roads constructed or upgraded in the region.

He attributed the establishment of a strong national army to prioritisation rather than spending on high salaries, luxury vehicles or modern housing.

“We were able to acquire stores and equipment because we focused on what was essential,” he said.

Museveni further commended Rukiga residents for restoring the main swamp and urged them to embrace wealth creation as a pillar of household transformation.

“Let us have development but also engage in wealth creation,” he said. He added that more funds would be added to the Parish Development Model (PDM) so remaining eligible beneficiaries could receive their support.

The President also named jobs as the fourth contribution by the government. He cited some of the graduates form the Presidential Skilling Hubs who have been able to create jobs for themselves and others.

Museveni dismissed rumours of him supporting any independent candidate in Rukiga.

Among urges Rukiga to deliver 100% vote for Museveni

Speaker of Parliament and Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) Anita Among, who also addressed the gathering, said leaders from eastern and northern Uganda were united in support of the NRM candidate.

“We are only here to give a testimony that the people of eastern and northern Uganda have agreed to vote for Mr Museveni,” she said.

Among appealed to Rukiga voters to rally behind the President.

“We want to request the people of Rukiga to vote for Museveni 100%. On the voting day, go and tick the Old Man with the Hat and vote for the bus.”

She dismissed calls for a protest vote, saying: “This country is not for trial and error. Ask those talking about the protest vote what they are protesting. Are they protesting the peace and development in the country?”

******

SOURCE: NRM MEDIA