Rubis brings new energy to Remnant Generation efforts to support young mothers

Rubis Energy Uganda partners with the Remnant generation to empower survivors of sexual abuse and teen mothers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rubis Energy Uganda has announced a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership worth 10,000 Euros (approximately Shs 40.2 million) with The Remnant Generation (TRG), a faith-based non-governmental organization that supports survivors of sexual abuse and teen mothers.

The partnership was unveiled at a handover ceremony held at TRG’s head office in Busega, Kitaka Zone, where Rubis reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dignity, well-being, and sustainable livelihoods among vulnerable young women and girls across Uganda.

Through the partnership, Rubis Energy Uganda will provide in-kind support to TRG’s shelters, including food, household items, sanitary and learning materials, and fuel for the organization’s service van. The donation will support TRG’s Restoration, Health, and Thrive programs, which focus on counseling, early childhood education, vocational training in hairdressing, and formal schooling for survivors.

In a bid to enhance environmental and household safety, Rubis will also facilitate TRG’s transition from charcoal to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking systems. The move underscores Rubis Energy’s commitment to cleaner energy solutions that improve both community health and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the event, Rubis Energy Uganda Managing Director, William Humbert-Marie Fillet, praised TRG’s decade-long contribution to transforming the lives of young women and girls affected by abuse.

“At Rubis, we believe that every partnership should create meaningful, lasting change. Our collaboration with The Remnant Generation embodies our values of compassion, empowerment, and sustainability,” Fillet said.

“We are proud to stand with an organization that has transformed thousands of lives through love, faith, and practical support. This initiative reflects our belief that when we empower women and girls, we build stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities.”

Rubis CSR Manager, Henry Karuhanga, said the initiative aligns with the company’s broader CSR pillars: health, education, and community development.

“By providing access to cleaner energy, health resources, and vocational tools, we are contributing to a safer, more dignified environment for these young women to heal and thrive,” Karuhanga noted.

“Our goal is to support them not only to rebuild their lives but also to become agents of change in their own communities.”

The Remnant Generation, founded by Annabelle Nakabiri Ssebakijje, has for over a decade provided rescue, counseling, and reintegration services to young women and girls facing crises from sexual abuse and teenage pregnancy. Through its holistic “3RT Model” Rescue, Restore, Repurpose, Thrive the organization has impacted over 7,000 lives via its shelters, including the Princess Shelter for teenage mothers and the Juveniles of Honor Home for abused girls.

Reflecting on the partnership, Annabelle Nakabiri Ssebakijje, now the organization’s Executive Director, described Rubis’ support as transformational.

“This support is proof of the power of compassion and shared vision. For many of the girls we serve, a safe environment, proper nutrition, and access to clean energy are lifelines,” she said.

“Rubis Energy’s generosity will directly improve the quality of care in our shelters and help us create a healthier, more sustainable future for our girls and their children. Together, we are rewriting stories of pain into stories of purpose and hope.”

The partnership highlights a growing trend among corporates in Uganda to invest in socially inclusive and sustainable community initiatives that empower marginalized groups while promoting cleaner energy alternatives.