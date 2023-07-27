Rotary Cancer Run moves to regions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank together with Rotary Uganda are extending the annual Rotary Cancer Run awareness campaign to the different regions of the country.

This year’s run is scheduled for August 27th 2023 in Kampala, regions and key global cities, under the theme ‘Run for Hope.’ To increase participation and reach the goal of raising shs.2 billion, Rotary has launched the Run in various towns and cities including; Entebbe, Masindi, Fort Portal, Jinja, Arua, Ibanda, Kabarole, and with more launches scheduled to take place in Masaka, Gulu, and Kiboga among other towns, ahead of the main run.

Beatrice Lugalambi, General Manager Corporate Communications and Marketing at Centenary Bank said, “Launching the runs upcountry only serves to highlight our joint commitment to eradicating cancer and improving community well being. The Cancer Run’s success is an encouraging reminder of what can be accomplished when people come together for a common cause.”

Lugalambi added, “Centenary Bank extends its heartfelt appreciation to Rotary for spearheading the efforts in the fight against cancer and taking the fight against cancer to more places across the country. We are proud to be part of this incredible journey with Rotary, and consistently supporting initiatives aimed at fighting cancer. Throughout the years, the bank has actively participated in the run, not only as a financial sponsor but also by encouraging employees and customers to take part in this meaningful event.”

For the past 12 years, the Rotary Cancer Run has played a pivotal role in the fight against cancer, contributing significantly to the construction of cancer facilities in Nsambya Hospital, including a new wing extension of 2 bunkers that will house the 2 LINAC cancer testing and treatment machines.

The run has evolved into a significant event, attracting runners from across Uganda and even participants from around the world. By launching the marathon throughout the nation for its 12th edition this year, is testament of the dedication and commitment to the cause.

This year marks a special milestone for Centenary Bank as it celebrates 40 years of dedicated service to the people of Uganda. Lugalambi noted that the in line with the bank’s longstanding tradition of giving back to society, Centenary Bank reaffirms its commitment to engage in activities that uplift the communities within which it operates. “The fight against cancer remains a top priority, and we will continue to work hand in hand with Rotary and other partners to ensure better access to cancer care, prevention, and awareness across the nation,” Lugalambi concluded.

Registration for the cancer run costs only Ugx. 30,000 and you can pick up your vest at the nearest Centenary Bank Branch.

Centenary Bank are the largest commercial microfinance bank in Uganda.