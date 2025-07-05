Rosette disease wipes out acres of groundnuts in Agago

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several farmers in Agago District are grappling with losses after Groundnut Rosette Disease, which wiped out hundreds of acres of their groundnut fields.

Groundnut Rosette Disease is a disease that spreads through aphid vectors and severely stunts and distorts groundnut crops, leading to very low yields.

The disease is notorious for its ability to reduce yields by up to 100% in severe cases, yet for many farmers in Agago district, groundnuts are more than just a crop, but a vital source of income, food, and livelihood.

In sub-counties like Omiya Pachwa, Parabongo and Kalongo Town Council, farmers reported that the first signs of trouble began in late May, with yellowing leaves and stunted growth appearing in scattered patches. By mid-June, entire fields had succumbed.

Samuel Okello, who grows groundnuts on a large scale annually, told Uganda Radio Network that he has lost five acres to the disease, after investing more than one million shillings in planting.

Korina Adong, a farmer in Akado ward in Kalongo Town Council, said she spent 370,000 shillings to plough, plant and weed an acre of groundnuts, but the whole acre has been devastated by the disease.

“I have lost everything. I request the agriculture officers to give us the knowledge and pesticides to keep our crops free from the disease next season,” said Adong.

Charles Ojwee, the Agago district agriculture officer, explained the district had taken some time without grappling with groundnut rosette. He attributed the outbreak to variations in weather.

Ojwee pledged that the agriculture office will next week sensitise the farmers on the radio on measures to take to control the spread of the disease.

Ojwee noted that in the meantime, farmers whose crops are affected should uproot and bury or burn the infected crops to prevent the spread of the disease to other crops and gardens.

Groundnut Rosette Disease is considered the most destructive disease of groundnuts in sub-Saharan Africa.

Farmers in Agago estimate that up to 500 acres of groundnuts have been devastated by the disease this season.

****

URN