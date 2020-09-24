Romance in the air as Zari turns 40

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Dubai-based Ghanaian actor and movie producer Frederick Naumah has set Instagram alight, with a romantic birthday note for Zari Hassan who turned 40 yesterday.

“Just when I thought of giving up to the fate that true love doesn’t exist, you came and showed me the best of it. Thanks for being you for me. You are, and always have been, my dream girl,” wrote Naumah.

He concluded by saying, “Today I am wishing you a very happy birthday, and hoping that you enjoy every moment of your special day. You are such a special person to me, and I hope that you are happy where you are and never stop living your beautiful life to the fullest.”

Zari, replied: “Thank you babe, glad to have you in my life. Thank you for having my back and loving me how one is supposed to be loved. I appreciate you.”

On her account, she celebrated her September 23 birthday, saying “Looks 18, feels 14, acts 8.”

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is a mother of five, this includes children with Diamond Platnumz, her former husband.