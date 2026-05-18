Rolls-Royce and Range Rover recovered from ex-Speaker Among’s Kigo home

Kampala, Uganda | URN | A joint security task force investigating suspected illicit enrichment, money laundering, and corruption has seized two luxury vehicles from former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among’s Mutungo-Kigo mansion. One of them is the Rolls-Royce that fuelled the recent social media outcry over corruption allegations.

The joint investigations, reportedly sanctioned by President Yoweri Museveni, began on Saturday at Among’s Nakasero residence and continued through the night before concluding around midday on Sunday.

The team consisted of police detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), forensic crime scene officers, and operatives from the Defense Intelligence and Security (DIS) and the Special Forces Command (SFC).

On Sunday, the team raided the multi-billion-shilling mansion in Mutungo-Kigo and have continued searching the residence since then. The operation has now moved to the financial phase, focusing on locating and documenting cash and other valuables.

During Monday’s search, two luxury vehicles, a numberless Rolls-Royce and a Range Rover with registration plate AAA3 were seized from the mansion and loaded onto police crane trucks. They were then transported under escort by security vans and military patrols, and are believed to have been taken to the suspected Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters in Kibuli.

Before the luxury vehicles were removed, a convoy carrying former Speaker Anita Among and her husband, Moses Magogo, left the mansion first. As they departed, crowds gathered along the Munyonyo Expressway, with others standing nearby to catch a glimpse of the moment.

Security sources indicate that the former speaker will record a statement as part of the ongoing investigations, which are expected to be broadened to include her other properties, including the Bukeddia residences.

Since the investigations began, security officials have remained tight-lipped. However, sources close to the probe say investigators are examining alleged financial networks, procurement deals, and coordination between politically connected figures in Parliament and government ministries as the inquiry into corruption, money laundering, and illicit enrichment widens.

The raid also follows confirmation by Inspector General of Government Aisha Batala Nalule that her office has received and opened an investigation into a complaint accusing Speaker Anita Among of breaching the Leadership Code Act through alleged undeclared wealth and unexplained assets.

The operation also coincides with a deepening rift within the ruling National Resistance Movement and the Patriotic League of Uganda, led by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In recent days, Muhoozi has posted a series of sharp statements condemning corruption and extravagant spending by public officials. Political observers see the remarks as an indirect swipe at Among.