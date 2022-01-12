Rock Resort guard drowns in Lake Bunyonyi

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 27-year-old guard at Rock Resort in Kabale district has drowned in Lake Bunyonyi while trying to swim.

The deceased has been identified as Twailu Ahimbibiswe, a resident of Myaliro village, Myaliro parish, Manyogaseka sub-county, Kasanda district.

The resort is located at the shores of Lake Bunyonyi in Kasambya village, Bukora parish, Kitumba sub county, Kabale district.

According to an eye witness Paul Musiime, the guard drowned on Tuesday evening at around 5.15pm. Musiime says that the deceased who had spent only one week working at the Resort was seen removing his clothes and jumping into the waters to swim. However, after about 10 minutes he reportedly drowned.

Elly Maate, the Police spokesperson for Kigezi region confirms the incident saying that with the help of the Marine police under the command of Assistant Inspector of Police Stephen Sanyu, locals and police managed to retrieve the body. Maate says the body was taken to Kabale referral hospital mortuary for a postmortem to be carried out.

Maate says that preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had no experience in swimming. The case is registered at Kabale Central Police Station under file number SD83 /11/01/2022.

This is not the first person to drown in Lake Bunyonyi while swimming. In August 2021, Elizabeth Twebaze, who was pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and Social Administration at Bishop Barham University in Kabale district drowned in the lake.

URN