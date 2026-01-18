Robert Wandwasi falls as Mbale incumbents lose seats

Mbale, Uganda | URN | Three incumbent Members of Parliament in Mbale District have lost their seats following the just-concluded parliamentary elections.

The affected legislators include Robert Wandwasi, the Bungokho South MP, who was defeated by Geofrey Wokuri, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer. Wandwasi polled 7,527 votes against Wokuri’s 16,610.

Other candidates in the race included Jonan Balayo of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), who garnered 700 votes, and Nimrole Masaba of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

In Bungokho Central, incumbent Richard Wanda, who contested as an independent after losing the NRM flag, lost to Muhamood Masaba of the NRM. Masaba secured 11,930 votes against Wanda’s 5,028.

Other contenders included Matin Ben Wanda of FDC with 781 votes, Guyson Nangayi of the Alliance for National Transformation with 73 votes, Wanda Gideon of NUP with 934 votes, Godfrey Mabonga of the People’s Progressive Party with 90 votes, and independent George Wamono, who garnered 10,595 votes.

In Bungokho North, independent candidate John Faith Magolo was defeated by Shafiga Wanyenya of the NRM. Wanyenya was declared winner by Mbale District Returning Officer Ann Tusingwire after polling 9,844 votes against Magolo’s 5,544.

Wazemba Wachagi Husein came second with 7,244 votes, while Ali Gizamba of FDC received 69 votes and Wambende Moses polled 24 votes.

Meanwhile, Miriam Mukaye, the incumbent Woman Member of Parliament for Mbale District, retained her seat after securing 41,104 votes. She was followed by Aisha Silvia Lunyolo, an independent candidate, who polled 17,152 votes, while Martha Khauka, also an independent, came third with 10,849 votes.