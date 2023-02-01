Robbers break into Biiso town council offices

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown criminals have raided Biiso town council offices in Buliisa district taking off with a computer and a printer. The thugs raided the town council offices in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Peter Oketch, the Biiso town council LCIII chairperson told Uganda Radio network in an interview on Tuesday that they learnt about the incident on Monday morning when some of the town council staff reported for work.

Oketch says the thugs reportedly gained entrance into the offices through one of the windows after cutting it and took off with a computer and printer.

“They cut one of the windows and gained entrance into the offices and took off with a computer and a printer,” said Oketch.. “We have already reported the matter to police and investigations have commenced.“

According to Oketch, the town council is yet to recruit a guard to guard their premises, adding that at the time the thugs raided the area, there was no one guarding the premises.

Okech has appealed to members of the public to coordinate with the town council officials and the police by providing vital information that could lead to the arrest and detention of the suspects.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says investigations into the matter have commenced adding that no suspect has so far been arrested.

In November 2022, unknown thugs raided Kigorobya seed school in Kigorobya town council in Hoima district and took off with 16 computers. To date, the computers have not been recovered.

In September 2021, thugs raided Kihungya health center III in Buliisa district taking off with seven solar panels that had been fixed at the facility. The situation left the health facility and staff quarters in total darkness.

In December last year, unknown thugs broke into the Hoima Chief Resident State Attorney’s office and torched several files.

The affected offices, all located along Hoima-Kampala Road near the office of the Resident City Commissioner-RCC, are Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC, Albertine Regional Police headquarters, and District Internal Security Officer-DISO.

The thugs reportedly gained entrance into the offices through the behind part of the building after cutting the chain link.

After cutting the chain link, the thugs later cut through one of the windows and entered the offices, and set several case files on fire before they took off.

URN