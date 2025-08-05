Rise n Brunch summer chic edition toasts to good music with Tanqueray

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It was showtime last Sunday at the Tanqueray summer chic edition of Rise and Brunch- an RnB diehard celebration of great food matched with refreshing bottomless Tanqueray cocktails.

The Mestil hotel gardens morphed into a bright and zesty Tanqueray experience with guests indulging in a gourmet brunch paired with expertly made Tanqueray London Dry gin and tonic and the Tanqueray No.10 cocktails that depicted its opulent and elevated brand character.

The afternoon music set was curated by Selector Jay and South Africa’s DJ Milo whose return was nothing short of expectations. Remaining true to the brunch theme, the mixes were a blend of early 2000 classics and soulful contemporary RNB melodies that serenaded the zesty crowd all through the experience.

Speaking during the brunch, Nancy Nansikombi the Tanqueray Brand manager, Uganda Breweries highlighted Tanqueray as a sophisticated gin synonymous with upscale social experiences.

“RnB as a music genre evokes good times, and Tanqueray prides itself in exceptional experiences that pair well with good times and indulgence such as Rise n Brunch. The summer chic edition was yet another opportunity to set Tanqueray apart and unleash the crisp, bold and unapologetic character of Tanqueray through a dazzling citrusy aesthetic and our signature gin and tonic serves,” said Nancy.

The summer chic edition also featured an exclusive high touch mobile cocktail experience where guests took part in tailored cocktail making, exploring creativity and the uniqueness features of Tanqueray.

Looking to have a good time is subjective, but Tanqueray gave all brunch lovers one more reason to rise n brunch.