Rider hit by AK-47 magazine in Njeru municipality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twenty-seven- year old Robert Ssenyonga is lying unconscious in the emergency unit at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital after being hit on the head by a Local Defense Unit-LDU officer at Njeru stock farm on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Ssenyonga, a resident of Kilyowa village in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe district was riding a passenger on a motorcycle registration number, UDV 455N to unidentified location when the LDUs who had staged a roadblock outside the farm ordered them to stop in vain.

This prompted the unidentified LDU to pluck off the magazine of his AK-47 and used it to hit Ssenyonga’s head. Ssenyonga fell off the motorcycle but the LDU picked his magazine and left him bleeding on the road. He was later rushed to Jinja Hospital by police.

Nool Nankumba, one of the eyewitnesses says that he saw the LDU hitting their colleague and then returned to collect his magazine without minding about the well being of the injured person.

Frank Ariyo, a friend to Ssenyonga says that his colleague was severely injured and is in dire need of urgent healthcare.

Hellen Butoto, the Sezibwa region police spokesperson confirmed the incident but declined to divulge details.

Charles Etilu, the in charge of the emergency ward says Ssenyonga is in critical condition and has been put on life support temporarily to stabilize his condition before further examination.

*****

URN