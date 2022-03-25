Review Constitution on election of Speaker – Archbishop Kazimba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, has called for a review of the constitutional provision that states that no business shall be transacted in Parliament before the election of the Speaker.

Kazimba was on Wednesday, 24 March 2022 speaking during the pre-funeral service for the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah at his residence in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb. Oulanyah passed away on Sunday, 20 March 2022 in Seattle, United States of America (USA) where he was receiving treatment.

According to Kazimba, although many people are mourning the death of the Speaker, campaigns to replace him have already started.

He asked the Members of Parliament to revisit Article 82 of the constitution.

“We are still mourning; of course when you have to look for a position, you have to drum up support, you are restless here and there, you are not mourning at all or you are mourning quietly while campaigning,” he said.

He said when a president passes on, the Vice President takes charge and this should be the same case with the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

“We as religious leaders we have been disappointed by our constitution in that area, and who will talk about it, the Archbishop, and you cannot blame anybody because we have not had this experience before, but since now we have had it, it should be revisited immediately,” Kazimba said.

He said that this should be the key priority of the incoming Speaker as it is a challenge that is not good.

On Oulanyah’s death, Kazimba said Ugandans and the Anglican community has been left with many questions than answers.

He described Oulanyah as a man who loved God, a generous man, a brother, a leader, and a man with a great musical voice. According to Kazimba, Oulanyah supported the church and cared for the less privileged.

Kazimba said that one important thing everyone should do is have a personal relationship with the Lord who is, ‘the way, the truth, and the light’. “You never know the wealth of a well until it dries up, and you never know the wealth in a man until he has gone,” Kazimba told mourners.

He also asked Christians to accept the fact that it is God that brought Oulanyah into this world and has now taken him to a better place. He says that although in Kyagwe where he comes from people believe that there is usually someone responsible for the death and nobody just dies like that, it is important for them to know that God planned life and therefore, death is part of it.

In the function attended by several friends and family of the deceased Speaker, Kazimba prayed for the children for God to protect them and also give them a favour.

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA