Resign or we resign, Gomba district youth councilors to their vulgar chairman

Gomba, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The morally repugnant video that recently circulated featuring a man uttering obscenities against the Kabaka, and people of Buganda has come back to haunt its owner, but he remains adamant saying he has no regrets for saying the things he said.

Members of the newly elected Gomba district youth council have petitioned the electoral commission chairperson for a vote of no confidence against Yiga Kisakyamukama, their council chairperson accusing him of defaming Buganda Kingdom top officials and the clergy.

In the petition copied to the state minister in charge of youth and children’s affairs, the executive secretary of the national youth council, Gomba district returning officer, Gomba district community development officer, the chief administrative officer (CAO) and the national youth council chairperson, the members contend that Kisakyamukama lost both their trust and that of the public.

The petition follows two video clips which recently went viral on social media in which Kisakyamukama appeared using abusive, vulgar and defamatory statements against the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Mutebi, the Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga and Rev. Fr. Mugisha of the Catholic church in Masaka diocese which they claim were promoting sectarianism and tribalism.

Lwasampijja Dickson a member of the district youth council says that majority of the newly elected members of the council are ready to resign from their positions of responsibility if the electoral commission does not implement their demands.

In one of the two contentious video clips, Kisakyamukama says that the Baganda were fed on human waste a reason they supported Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu in the recent Presidential elections instead of the incumbent Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Kisekka Dennis apologized to the Kingdom, the clergy and the people living with HIV/Aids who were directly attacked by Kisakyamukama’s remarks saying that those were personal sentiments but not the voice of the youths from Gomba district.

When contacted for a comment, Kisakyamukama who has no regrets for his remarks in the video clips said that although he had not officially received the petition, he is ready to battle those accusing him in any forum. He believes that they did not follow the local government act before they came up with the decision they made since he has not yet sworn in as the district council chairperson.

Yiga explains that he was delivering a message to Buganda Kingdom heads that they should stop playing partisan politics which the NRM party is not happy with.

Anne Ahebwa the returning officer for Gomba district advised the aggrieved parties to deliver their grievances to court because it is the only one with the mandate to cancel Kisakyamukama’s election and order for another election.

URN