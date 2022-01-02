Residents storm Mbalala police protesting New Year arrests

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have fired teargas to disperse angry residents who stormed Mbalala Police Station Saturday, protesting the shooting and detention of revelers on December 31st, 2021.

The revelers alleged that Coleb Asiimwe, the OC Mbalala Police Station last night shot and killed a 15-year-old girl identified as Shamirah Nantambala, a daughter to Ssalongo Bigulu.

The incident reportedly happened few minutes to midnight at Mbalala trading center while Nantambala was in a group of revelers celebrating the new year.

Police reportedly also arrested several revelers who were preparing to usher in the New year. Today, residents stormed the Police Station carrying placards demanding for the resignation of Asiimwe as well as releasing the arrested residents.

The situation forced Police to fire teargas to disperse the irritated residents. Mukono Division Police Commander Annabella Nyinamahoro was quick to arrive at the scene and stopped the shooting of teargas.

Nyinamahoro addressed residents asking them to stay calm since the OC is already arrested and detained at Mukono division to help in investigations. However, residents have continued shouting and demanding for the release of the bar attendants and revelers arrested last night.

The DPC bowed to pressure and immediately released four women and also immediately communicated the replacement of Asiimwe with the new OC identified as Olivia Nabikko who has been shifted from Mukono Division.

Residents headed by bodaboda riders later made a big procession from Mbalala trading center to Mukono town celebrating the detention of the OC. Sarah Namukasa, a resident at Mbalala, says the Asiimwe has been oppressing poor residents and owners of small bars.

An eye witness Charles Muwonge told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that the OC arrived last night on the patrol shooting at residents who had started the countdown few minutes to the new year.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased is currently at Kawolo Hospital Mortuary.

URN