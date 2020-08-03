Residents petition RDC over shoddy work

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of residents of Abongomola and Aduku Sub counties in Kwania have petitioned the Resident District Commissioner, Salim Komakech complaining about the shoddy work on Aboko-Chawente road and Aderolongo to Aporotuku Community Access Road.

The Aboko-Chawente 4km road rehabilitation project is being undertaken by JIOTECH Engineering Company Limited at Shillings 51 million from the Works and Transport Ministry under Uganda Road Fund while the 2km Aderolongo to Aporotuko is being worked on at Shillings 14 million.

In their July 30th, 2020 petition, the petitioners led by Washington Onyum accuse JIOTECH Engineering Company Limited of shoddy work. They also accuse the district leadership of failing to monitor government projects leading to substandard work.

Pule James Okello, a resident of Aboko parish observed that the culverts installed on Aboko-Chawente road especially at Omakomac, Awuku SDS Church and dam Alolo are small and weak, a reason why they broke down one week after installation.

Santa Arao, another resident says the contractor didn’t provide drainage channels for the roads on both sides for easy movement of water. He also says the contractor applied insufficient murrum on the road, which has made it slippery causing serious accidents.

Rafael Ogwal, the Akali parish male councilor says the sub county didn’t spend even half of the money meant for the project. “The Sub County received Shillings 14 million and the council blessed it to open the Aderolongo to Aporotuko road. The Sub Chief in connivance with Sub Chief only used 3.2 million shillings, and failed to account for the public fund.”

Dickens Obol, a resident of Aderolongo parish, says the poor road network in the area has paralyzed business and caused harm to community members.

Patrick Okello Akali, another resident explains that he together with other relatives were forced to carry a corpse on their head after the vehicle that was transporting got stuck on the road. This he said is the most traumatizing experience he has gone through his entire life.

Chris Akaki, another resident wants the sub county leadership to explain to them what happened to the Shillings 14M that was meant for road rehabilitation works.

However, the Abongomola Sub County LC III Chairperson, Willy Alepo Acel descries the allegations as “political propaganda” by his rivals meant to jeopardize his political ambitions.

The Abongomola Sub County Chief, Joyce Oroma called for patience from the community, saying the said road works will be implemented this new financial year.

Oroma, who claimed that she only moved to Abongomola Sub County, distanced herself from the allegations of financial impropriety, saying the community members are free to follow up on the matter.

Salim Komakech, the Kwania Resident District Commissioner confirmed receiving the petition and pledged to follow it up.

