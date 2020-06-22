Residents petition Katakwi district for compesation

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Abela parish in Getom Sub County in Katakwi have petitioned district authorities demanding compensation for the destruction of their crop and property.

They want Fatar Costar Distoon Company, which was contracted to extend a high voltage power line from Soroti for the establishment of Cement Factory in Moroto district to compensate them for the destruction.

They claim that their crops were destroyed when Fatar Costar Distoon Company blasted Abela rock. George Arwaitum, the Moru B Village Chairperson says that six crop gardens and eight houses were destroyed.

The affected houses belong to Charles Opio, Bosco Okideny, Justine Kiyai, Richard Ijuli, Martine Oucha, Robert Opio, George Olout and Amos Omoligai, all residents of Abela Parish. He says the houses have developed cracks because of blasting of the underground rock.

Arwaitum says 460 lives have been affected by the stone blasting activities.

Some of the disgruntled community members stormed the Chinese site over the weekend seeking compensation but they were turned away.

Charles Onyura, a resident of Moru B village and one of the residents whose grass thatched house and maize garden was destroyed, says his family of seven is homeless.

He appeals to Katakwi district authorities to help him pursue the contractor to build his house and compensate him for the destruction of his garden.

Richard Obore, a concerned resident says although they welcome government programs, they shouldn’t come at the cost of the local person struggling to survive amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Geoffrey Omolo, the Getom Sub County LC 3 chairman, says he has written to the district to petition the company to compensate the affected residents.

Vincent Enomu, the Katakwi Deputy Resident District Commissioner, says he his office has received the petition and will handle the matter soon.

Government is undertaking the extension of a high voltage power line to Karamoja sub region with a USD 80million (Shillings 290 billion) loan from Islamic Development Bank.

URN