Residents demand expedition of Tororo-Busia road works

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Busia district have asked the Uganda National Roads Authority- UNRA to expedite the construction of the 24 kilometers Tororo-Busia road.

The contract for the construction of the 141 Billion Shillings road was awarded to China Railway 18 Construction Company limited.

George Barasa, Ronald Badiru, and Taitus Wafula among other residents say that the road is narrow, full of dust and potholes with poor drainage.

Ishmael Guloba, a landlord along the road at Solo B village in Busia municipality says that they were asked to avail documents to prove ownership of their properties along the road three months ago.

Hassan Bwire Opio, the chairman landlord’s committee in Busia municipality says that they are ready to give UNRA rights of the way with the assurance that they will be compensated to enable the road works to commence.

Allan Ssempebwa, the UNRA spokesperson says that they have completed the valuation of properties along the road and they are in process of getting rights of way. He adds that the acquisition teams are on the ground to verify documents of ownership of properties from the landlords.

Ssempewa says that the residents should cooperate with their teams on the ground to help expedite the verification process so that the works can commence.

URN