Residents cut off man’s hands over coffee theft

Kassanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kassanda are investigating an attempted murder incident resulting from mob justice in Kassanda District. According to Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Racheal Kawala, the incident occurred in Kalagala Village, where the victim, identified as 40-year-old Ssengima Bosco, a casual worker and resident of Katikandegeya LC1 in Kijuna Sub-county, was attacked.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Ssengima was caught red-handed stealing coffee from a plantation in Kalagala Village, allegedly belonging to a one Luboyera. Reports further suggest that the mob, after arresting him with stolen coffee, used pangas to cut off both of his hands.

Kawala stated that police were alerted by the LC1 chairperson of Katikandegeya and responded swiftly. The victim is currently receiving treatment at Kassanda Health Center IV. She further noted that Ssengima had allegedly been caught stealing coffee from the same plantation multiple times. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the mob attack.

Kawala strongly condemned acts of mob justice and urged residents to report such incidents to the police rather than taking the law into their own hands.

URN