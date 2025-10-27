Researchers develop drug molecule to curb cancer growth

JERUSALEM |Xinhua | Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel have developed a new type of drug molecule that could help stop certain cancer cells from growing, the university said in a statement on Thursday.

The discovery, published in Advanced Sciences, focuses on a molecule called TERRA. This molecule helps protect the ends of chromosomes, which keep cells healthy and stable.

When TERRA does not function properly, cells can age or divide incorrectly. In some cancers, such as certain brain and bone cancers, the cancer cells use TERRA to stay alive and keep multiplying.

In their new study, the researchers created a small drug molecule that can find and destroy TERRA inside cancer cells without harming healthy ones.

The statement explained that the drug molecule works like a smart missile that seeks out the harmful RNA and makes it disappear.

The new molecule was built using a technology called RIBOTAC (Ribonuclease Targeting Chimera), which allows the molecule to recognize a special shape that TERRA forms and then call on a natural enzyme in the cell to break the RNA apart.

When the scientists tested the treatment on cancer cells grown in the lab, it reduced TERRA levels and slowed cancer growth.

According to the statement, this is the first time researchers have been able to destroy TERRA so precisely. ■