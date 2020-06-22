Reptiles left to starve as river nile stretches banks

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reptiles at Nile Reptile Park in Jinja district have been left to starve as increasing water levels have made the area inhabitable. The Nile Reptile Park, which is found of the banks of River Nile is flooded and cages filled with water.

Three of the cages have been totally submerged. The affected reptiles include two Egyptian cobras, three vipers, six pythons, an unspecified number of chameleons, four monitor lizards and other wild animals such as monkeys that are stuck in their cages.

A 300kg which was in the park was temporarily relocated to the agricultural showgrounds early last month for safe custody. One of the workers at Nile Reptile Park told URN on condition of anonymity that some of the animals fled to the river.

“Almost 80 per cent of the land area covering the park has been submerged. The cages have developed leakage forcing the starving animals to flee. I last counted the animals early this month and those that had escaped comprise of tortoise, some chameleons, two of the recently hatched cobras and two monkeys,” he said.

Godfrey Iyunju, the Director Nile Reptile Park says currently they can’t access it. “The only access route to the park was washed away and our communication with the animals has been temporarily shuttered but we are trying hard to ensure that the animals are not left to starve,” he said.

Bashir Hangi, the Communications Manager Uganda Wildlife Authority, says plans are underway to rescue the affected animals.

URN