Reported torture in safe houses tarnishing country’s image- Katikiro

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has expressed concern over the allegations of torture in Safe Houses across the Country.

According to Mayiga, the kidnap and torture of suspects is worrying since it doesn’t only violate human rights but also tarnishes Uganda’s image.

Mayiga was speaking during the Lukiiko sitting at Bulange-Mengo in Kampala on Monday. His statements come at a time when the Human Rights Committee of parliament chaired by the Buvuma Woman MP, Janepher Nantume is investigating complaints of torture in Safe Houses.

The speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga directed the committee of investigate the safe houses following concerns raised by Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Latif Ssebaggala and Arua Municipality, Kassiano Ezati Wadri about the horrendous torture of Ugandans in ungazetted places in Kyengera and Lwamayuba on Kalangala Island.

Mayiga also called on police to step-up its Crime Intelligence and Investigations to stop the rampant murders and kidnaps in the country. Citing several cases of citizens who have been recently kidnapped and killed, Mayiga appealed for thorough investigations and prosecution of the implicated suspects.

There is a state of anxiety following a repeat of last year’s gruesome murders that saw several women kidnapped and murdered in Entebbe and Nansana municipalities.

Mayiga also urged Ugandan’s to learn from the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, saying there is a need to be accommodative to all foreigner nationals since they contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Mayiga said that it is through economic growth that Uganda will create more job opportunities for several people who continue languishing on streets in search for employment.

******

URN