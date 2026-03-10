REPORT: Gender norms, finance gaps slow women’s rise in Uganda’s blue-collar economy

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Women are steadily entering Uganda’s blue-collar labour market in search of income and economic independence, but entrenched gender norms, limited access to finance and weak labour protections continue to slow their progress, according to a new labour market study by BrighterMonday Uganda.

The report, launched on Thursday in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce Uganda, was unveiled during the chamber’s annual Women’s Day forum under the theme “Women in the Creative Economy: Opportunities and Barriers of the Sector.” It examines the experiences of women working in technical trades including construction, manufacturing, agro-processing, electrical installation and maintenance.

The findings come against the backdrop of a labour market where formal job opportunities remain limited, pushing many Ugandans particularly women toward informal or technical work as a pathway to income. While blue-collar sectors are expanding and demand for technical skills is growing, the study finds that structural barriers embedded in social attitudes, institutions and labour markets continue to limit women’s participation and advancement.

“We wanted to generate some very good evidence, especially something which is actionable in regards to the constraints that women are facing and also what are the enabling factors and any emerging opportunities within the blue-collar markets,” the research team said while presenting the findings.

Expanding participation, persistent barriers

The report notes that women’s participation in blue-collar sectors is increasing, driven largely by the search for financial independence and the scarcity of formal employment opportunities. However, progress remains uneven.

Among the most commonly cited barriers are entrenched gender norms and occupational segregation, identified by 28%of respondents. Limited access to technical training and apprenticeships was reported by 16%, while 14% pointed to unequal pay linked to domestic responsibilities and 13% highlighted unsafe or non-inclusive workplaces.

Such constraints, the report says, make it difficult for many women to transition into higher- skilled trades or leadership roles within technical industries.

Education levels also play a significant role in shaping labour market experiences. Women with little or no formal education often enter the sector through informal daily wage arrangements, where labour protections are weak and bargaining power is limited.

Those with secondary or vocational education demonstrate stronger technical readiness but face another challenge—limited access to capital or enterprise financing needed to turn technical skills into sustainable employment or small businesses.

Generational pressures

The study also reveals generational differences in the obstacles women encounter.

Young women aged 18 to 24 face discriminatory recruitment practices and occupational segregation, often struggling to secure apprenticeships or initial work experience.

Women aged 25 to 35, meanwhile, face growing pressure related to marriage and caregiving responsibilities. These social expectations, the report notes, often restrict their ability to remain in demanding technical jobs or pursue career advancement.

Workplace culture remains another key constraint. Nearly 46% of respondents reported negative attitudes from male colleagues, reflecting persistent stereotypes about women’s ability to perform technical work.

Despite these challenges, many women reported generally positive experiences in blue-collar work, citing growing confidence, skill mastery and the opportunity to earn an income.

Income realities

However, earnings remain modest. Most respondents reported monthly incomes ranging between Shs200,000 and Shs599,000, highlighting the continued dominance of informal employment arrangements and limited wage bargaining power.

The report identifies sectors with strong potential for female participation, including construction, electrical installation, manufacturing and production, where demand for technical skills is rising alongside urbanisation and infrastructure development.

Trades such as welding, metal fabrication, carpentry, plumbing and auto repair also show growth potential, although training costs and capital requirements remain major barriers for entry.

Digital job platforms are increasingly emerging as channels through which women can connect to employment opportunities in these sectors.

Addressing unemployment

Xenia Wachira, Country Director of BrighterMonday Uganda, said the research forms part of the organisation’s broader effort to address unemployment, particularly among young people.

“So Brighter Monday is a career development and placement partner. And what we do is we are here to solve the employment problem in Uganda. So in the last one year, we’ve been very particular about placing young people in jobs, particularly 70% women in jobs.”

“And today, we are here to present a report based on research, a comprehensive research that we did. We’ve been doing for the last six months.”

She added that creativity is within or considered within the blue collar space.

“This report provides a more comprehensive approach of how it looks for women. What opportunities are they facing? What challenges do they have? What enablers do they have or they’ve experienced? So this will educate us in terms of the initiatives that we take away from this.”

Policy implications

The report recommends stronger collaboration between technical training institutions and employers to ensure that vocational training programmes align with labour market demand.

It also calls for improved workplace inclusion practices, including safety standards, grievance mechanisms and transparent promotion structures.

Expanding women’s access to financing, tools and equipment is also critical, the report notes, as many skilled women lack the capital needed to start independent enterprises or expand their operations.

Researchers further recommend strengthening labour protections through written contracts, formalisation of work arrangements and greater awareness of labour rights.

Economic opportunity

At the launch event, Lagrima Klein Byamugisha, Treasurer of the AmCham Uganda board, said empowering women within technical and creative sectors is not only a gender equality issue but also a key economic opportunity.

“Over the years, I’ve grown to appreciate the power of being in a room such as the School of Women. There’s so much power that I feel every time I’m surrounded by women”.

She added that Africa’s creative economy where many technical and craft-based activities sit is one of the continent’s fastest-growing sectors but remains underfunded.

“When women in the creative economy succeed, jobs are created, culture is preserved, families are empowered, economies expand.”