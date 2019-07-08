Repair works start today on Jinja road, traffic to be diverted

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) will starting tonight do emergency repairs on sections along the Kampala-Mukono-Jinja Highway.

One lane of the section of the road between Bweyogerere and Namanve will be temporarily closed to traffic starting 10pm tonight. Traffic will be diverted to the Namboole Industrial Park road

UNRA is working on the stretch between Spear Motors (Nakawa) and Mukono to reduce on the prevailing traffic queuing along this section as a result of the poor road surface.

EnergoProject-Niskogradnja AD has been given a nine-month contract starting June 17, to handle the works.

The long term plan for the traffic on this route, is a whole new Kampala-Jinja Expressway project. The 95km road project, a first of its kind expressway set to cost a whopping US$1billion, will revolutionize transport to and fro the Eastern part of the country and improve trade across the region.