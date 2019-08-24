Religious leaders in West Nile pray for divine protection of Minister Anite

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious leaders in West Nile have dedicated the State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite to God for protection.

In special prayers presided over by the Bishop of Madi West Nile Diocese Charles Collins Andaku at Koboko Boma Grounds on Friday, the religious leaders asked God to intercede for the Minister and protect her from the threats to her life.

On Monday, Anite addressed a press conference and said that Mafias in government wanted to kill her because of her stern insistence to audit Uganda Telecom, which is being resisted by some senior government officials.

Bishop Andaku prayed that the unending power of God reigns on Anite and delivers her from threats of death that surround her.

Anite told the congregation that she has been facing enormous threats on her life due to her fight against corruption in the country.

“Some people are bleeding in this country, they are robbing the country they are robbing the taxpayers of this country,” said Anite.

Citing an example of the pathetic conditions of Koboko Health Centre IV, Anite said that there are no drugs in hospitals and people are busy stealing what is supposed to be for the people.

Anite has vowed to continue the fight against corruption in the country.

The Mayor Koboko Municipality Richard Sanya urged the people of Koboko to continue praying to God to protect Anite,

The LCV Chairperson Koboko Hassan Nyinya commended Anite for speaking out about the threats to her life and wants the government to investigate the threats.

“If you swing your hands, do not touch the nose of the person next to you,” Nyinya further warned. “We should not watch committed cadres being subdued by people who think they are more powerful than the people of Uganda and jeopardize the peace and stability of government,” Nyinya said.

Williams Anyama, from the West Nile Development Association, said the death threats should not be taken lightly.

