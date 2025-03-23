Religious-based schools dominate UNEB’s list of exam cheaters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the official list of schools whose Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results have been cancelled due to malpractice. An analysis of the list reveals a striking pattern, most of the implicated institutions are religious-based schools spanning various denominations.

Out of the 73 schools flagged for cheating across the country, with their 2024 examination cancelled several belong to the Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA), the Church of Uganda, the Roman Catholic Church and other faith-based organizations.

For example, in Butambala District, all five schools with cancelled results are faith-based institutions, including Bulo Quran School, Nakatooke UMEA, Kakubo Muslim School, and St. Andrew’s Simba. The trend continues in Mityana, where schools like Kalangalo RC (Roman Catholic) and Kiggwa CU (Church of Uganda) were implicated.

Similar cases were reported in Mayuge, where His Mercy Christian School and St. Kizito Primary School had their exams nullified. The pattern is similar in other districts. The prevalence of malpractice in faith-based schools raises concerns about integrity in religious institutions and the broader education system.

Robert Mukisa, a Kampala resident, expressed deep disappointment over the revelations, questioning the integrity of faith-based schools. He noted that while these institutions are traditionally expected to uphold high moral standards, their pursuit of academic excellence appears to be overshadowing the core values they were founded on.

“It’s shocking that schools, which should be the very pillars of ethics and morality, are instead fueling exam malpractice. These institutions are meant to instil integrity in students, yet they are the ones leading in dishonesty,” said Mukisa.

Rev. Canon Dr Paul Kakooza, Director of Education Services at the Provincial Secretariat of the Church of Uganda, has distanced the institution from exam malpractice, reaffirming its commitment to ethical education. He explained that while the government assigns teachers and school administrators to their schools, the Church has little influence over their training and conduct.

“In most cases, we simply receive personnel posted to us by the government. We are not responsible for moulding them into who they become,” Rev. Kakooza stated.

However, he assured that when evidence of malpractice arises, the Church acts swiftly, enforcing its strict zero-tolerance policy. He emphasized that exam cheating contradicts the Church’s core values and educational philosophy.

According to UNEB, malpractice was widespread, affecting a total of 27 districts. This was confirmed following thorough investigations that led to the withholding of examination results from multiple schools across the country.

“Following the completion of the 2024 PLE malpractice case, conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), in an exercise of its power… cancelled results of candidate…” the notice to general public reads in part.

In total, UNEB cancelled the examinations of 3,513 learners. Kyenjojo District had the highest number of affected schools, with exams from eight schools cancelled.

Mityana followed with seven, while Bundibugyo had six. Butambala, Kygegwa, and Kagadi each had five schools implicated in exam malpractice.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the omission of several schools from UNEB’s list of implicated institutions, despite reports of malpractice during the examinations. For instance, multiple schools where teachers were caught writing answers on chalkboards some of whom were arrested and charged are notably absent from the list. This has sparked questions about the criteria used to determine which schools faced penalties.

By the time of publishing this report, UNEB officials had not yet explained.

However, the board, with the assistance of police, typically conducts investigations before taking action. Suspected culprits including headteachers, teachers, learners, examination officers, district education officers, and local government officials are summoned before the UNEB security committee for a fair hearing.

Based on the findings, the committee then decides whether to cancel the examinations or take other disciplinary measures.

