Rehabilitation of Kitgum airfield starts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rehabilitation work on Kitgum Airfield has started. The two-square-mile airfield is located in Orom Sub-County, 80km East of Kitgum town.

The airfield was established in 1971 after it was first named John F. Kennedy, the US President by an American tourist but in April 2018, it was renamed Y.K Museveni Airfield by councillors of Orom sub-county.

Moses Kapolon, the Kitgum Deputy Chief Administrative Officer says that Civil Aviation Authority – CAA engineers have conducted a feasibility study and have recommended further redevelopment of the airfield.

Kapolon says with the discovery of graphite minerals and the proposed International Border Market at Okuti parish, Orom is rapidly attracting investment opportunities that will transform the socio-economic lives of the people.

Abraham Aturu, the Orom sub-county councillor reveals that rehabilitation work on the runway has raised expectations of the local community owing to the associated business prospects expected to spur people’s economic growth and livelihoods.

The Kitgum airstrip is among the 35 unpaved, asphalt, grass, dirt or gravelled domestic airports in the country. However, since an end to the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels’ insurgency, it has not had scheduled passenger flights.

