Regional Kadhis to close mosques flouting COVID-19 preventive guidelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hajji Ramathan Mugalu, the secretary-general Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC has instructed regional Kadhis across the country to crackdown on mosques flouting the standard operating procedures agreed upon with the Health Ministry to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In his December 8th statement addressed to Muslim leaders at various levels, Mugalu notes that it has been observed that many mosques have relaxed on observing the SOPs and COVID-19 preventive measures put in place by the Ministry of Health. He observes that while discussing the reopening of worship places under the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda-IRCU, they agreed on a number of SOPs.

These include that Muslims perform ablution (ritual cleansing for prayers) in their homes, carry and use their personal mats at mosques, sanitise hands regularly, wear face masks at all times, observe the required social distance while in prayers and avoid touching surfaces and shaking hands while at mosques and other public places.

“In addition to these, please note with concern about the gatherings that attract so many people such as funerals, weddings and other Islamic ceremonies,” reads the letter. Adding that, “This is to direct that SOPs are observed in our mosques and religious gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, any mosque which refuses to comply should immediately be closed by the regional Kadhi.” Mugalu’s directive comes amidst unconfirmed reports of COVID-19 infections among muslims.

Last week, health officials closed Mbarara main mosque following the death of the former Kadhi, Sheikh Ramadhan Khamis Kadidi who succumbed to COVID-19 at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital. At least four other Muslims in the same area are said to have succumbed to COVID-19.

