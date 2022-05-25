Reformed Anglican church passes UGX 250M budget to consecrate Rev. Okunya

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Reformed Anglican Church has set a budget of Shillings 254million for the consecration and enthronement of Rev. Charles Okunya Oode as the first Bishop of the Upper Nile Diocese. Rev. Okunya, formerly a member of the Anglican Kumi Diocese joined the reformed church where he was named Bishop early this month.

The church has set June 26th, 2022 as the date for his consecration and enthronement in Kumi municipality. Accordingly, the organizing committee has planned Shillings 200M for the Bishop’s vehicle and Shillings 43M for his official robes among others.

Daniel Odongo, the chairperson of the finance and budgeting committee, says that they expect to raise the money from Christians and well-wishers of the new faith in the Upper Nile Diocese.

Jenifer Odongo, the treasurer of the organizing committee, says that she has so far received Shillings one million from church members. Odongo says that there is a big gap that requires concerted efforts to enable the consecration to succeed.

Daniel Omutia, a member of St. Luke’s Reformed Anglican Church, says that much as they are willing to fund the budget, they need a hand from the government and other stakeholders to see their dream come true.

Rtd. Col. Joseph Onange, the organizing committee chairperson and one of the brains behind Okunya’s conversion, says that the consecration ceremony is expected to attract at least eight bishops from other countries such as the USA, Japan, South Africa, Sudan, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

