Real Madrid edge Barcelona at the Campu Nou

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Real Madrid have yet come out again as victors in the latest edition of the El Classico. An early goal by Federico Valverde was cancelled by Ansu Fati three minutes as the hosts kept the tire level till half time.

Second half saw all teams come out firing but it was Madrid that managed to edge their rivals thanks to goals by Sergio Ramos from the penalty spot and a late Luka Modric strick that sealed victory for Zidane’s side.

Messi goalless run in the El Classico continues as he has now made it six minus goal against Madrid.