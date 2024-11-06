Real Madrid beaten at home to AC Milan to complicate Champions League

MADRID, SPAIN | Xinhua | Real Madrid’s qualification for the knockout stage of the Champions League suffered a major setback on Tuesday when it was beaten 3-1 at home to AC Milan.

The defeat leaves Real Madrid with six points from its first four matches in the tournament, with a visit to play Liverpool at Anfield next on the agenda, and more than the result, coach Carlo Ancelotti will be worried by a poor performance from his side, who had a rest at the weekend.

The game was just 12 minutes old when Malick Thiaw put Milan ahead with a near-post finish from a corner that was poorly defended by the home side.

Real Madrid reacted well and was level after 23 minutes when the VAR decreed a penalty against Vinicius Jr committed by Emerson, who left his foot high to bring down the winger.

Vinicius picked himself up and scored with a chipped penalty into the middle of the Milan goal.

On many occasions, Real Madrid goes on to overwhelm rivals, but Milan didn’t allow themselves to be intimidated by the equalizer, and after Tijani Reijnders forced a fine save from Andriy Lunin, Spain international Alvaro Morata restored their lead.

Morata, always the subject of jibes in the Bernabeu, reacted faster than anyone to nod home after Lunin had done well to save from Rafael Leao.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti brought on Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz at halftime but it didn’t inspire his side, with Leao wasting a counter-attack and Morata hitting the woodwork, before Reijnders made it 3-1 from close range after a powerful run down the left from Leao.

Antonio Rudiger thought he had pulled a goal back with 10 minutes left, but his volley after Mark Maignan’s poor clearance was ruled out for a very tight offside.

Lunin made another block to deny Ruben Loftus Cheek and Maignan denied Brahim as Milan held on for a deserved win.

Girona was the first Spanish team in action on Tuesday, but suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat away to PSV Eindhoven, who took an easy win with goals from Ryan Flamingo and Malik Tillman, who put it 2-0 up by halftime.

Johan Bakayoko netted an individual goal in the 83rd minute and Ladislav Krejci ended Girona’s misery with an own goal five minutes later. The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Arnau Martinez was sent off for a second yellow card. ■