Reach A Hand Uganda provides free medical services to hundreds in Mbarara City

Mbarara, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) – through its clinic in Mbarara – has provided free Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) medical services to hundreds of youths in the region as part of a festive season medical outreach, which ran from 24th to 31st December 2024.

Medical camps were set up in both urban centres and remote communities across Mbarara city offering services including HIV testing and counselling, family planning, cervical cancer screening, blood pressure testing, and the distribution of free condoms – with over 100 community members and especially youth receiving these critical services.

Mr. Ronald Natukunda, one of the beneficiaries of the services, said, “We are always hustling, and it’s hard to find time to go to the hospital. I appreciate RAHU for bringing these services closer to us. Please continue caring for us.”

The initiative – which was aimed at improving health awareness and increasing access to medical services in the community – was conducted in several locations across Mbarara district such as Kakoba Roundabout, Nyamityobora HC II in Kizungu, Ruti Trading Center, Ruharo Trading Center/Kiyanja, Rwampara/Nyihanga, and Katereza.

RAHU partnered with district health officers and deployed Peer Educators to move through neighbourhoods, and engage with community members to raise awareness about HIV prevention.

Ms. Annet Nassanga – Assistant Nursing Officer at Kamunguzi Health Center II, praised the initiative noting that the program reduces the distance and transport costs to hospitals while alleviating congestion in health facilities.

The initiative culminated into the Katereza Festival which was held on 31st December 2024 to usher in the new year and featured health education and service provision, entertainment from Allan Toniks, Ray Signature, Kachaina Comedy and many more – in addition to a football match, movie screening, and a fireworks display at the stroke of midnight.

Speaking during the medical camps, RAHU CEO Humphrey Nabimanya underscored the importance of young people being empowered with factual information about their sexual and reproductive health and rights. He said, “At RAHU, we have a responsibility to raise awareness among y and shift their mindsets around social behavioural changes about SRHR, – this will allow them to make informed choices about their health and wellbeing while contributing to the reduction in new infections registered while playing a role in the achievement of the 90-90-90 treatment target”.

FACTS

According to the Uganda AIDS Commission, young people account for 34% of new HIV infections annually. The HIV prevalence rate among adults aged 15-49 is 5.4%, with women being disproportionately affected.

These statistics highlight the significance of targeted initiatives like RAHU’s, which address the unique health challenges faced by youth in Uganda.

The initiative also emphasized family planning, which, while showing high uptake among HIV-positive individuals, continues to face challenges with unplanned pregnancies.

In addition, cervical cancer, which is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Uganda, is more prevalent among HIV-positive women.

URN