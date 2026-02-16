Reach A Hand Uganda celebrates older persons with Threads of Legacy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Known for its work in sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) advocacy among young people, Reach A Hand Uganda took a different approach this time around. On February 14, 2026, the organisation turned its focus to older persons through a special event called ‘Threads of Legacy’, held at its offices in Lungujja.

The event brought together elderly men and women for a fashion show with a deeper purpose. Beyond the music and bright lights, the event aimed to raise awareness about healthy aging, mental health, loneliness and access to healthcare for older persons.

Well-known Ugandan artists, including Halima Namakula and Willy Mukabya, joined other senior personalities on the runway. Their presence added excitement but also sent a strong message, that aging should not mean being forgotten.

Benson Muhindo, Head of Programmes at Reach A Hand Uganda, said the idea came from discussions held during last year’s Universal Health Coverage Day.

“We asked ourselves how we can reduce loneliness and mental health challenges among older persons,” Muhindo said. “We want them to live happy and fulfilled lives.”

He explained that the fashion show was symbolic. It was meant to show that older persons are still active, talented and deserving of celebration.

The event was organised in partnership with the HelpAge Advocacy Network of Uganda (HANU), which works to promote the rights and wellbeing of older persons.

Sylvia Asiimwe, Coordinator of HANU, said the event was about respect and visibility.

“Older persons still have energy and passion,” she said. “But many times, programmes focus on children, women and youth, and older persons are left out.”

She pointed out challenges such as limited access to healthcare, financial difficulties and gaps in protection of their rights.

“It takes strength to grow old,” Asiimwe said. “Many families still depend on grandparents to care for children. We must recognise and support them.”

In addition to the fashion show, health services were offered to participants. This reflected Reach A Hand Uganda’s commitment to ensuring that health advocacy covers all stages of life.

Muhindo thanked partners for supporting the initiative and said more needs to be done.

“This is only the beginning,” he said. “We want our seniors to live longer, healthier and happier lives.”

The event also built on previous intergenerational programmes that bring young people and older persons together to share experiences and learn from one another.

Through music, fashion and open conversations, Threads of Legacy showed that advocacy can be creative and engaging. Most importantly, it reminded everyone that aging is not a burden, it is a journey that deserves respect, care and celebration.