RDC orders police to close bars selling crude alcohol

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moroto Resident District Commissioner, James Shilaku has directed the police to strictly enforce the Enguli Act that prohibits the production, sale, and distribution of illicit alcohol in an attempt to resolve security issues.

Police have only been impounding large quantities of crude alcohol ferried from other regions to Karamoja. However, the RDC has ordered the police to impound even the smallest quantity being sold in drinking joints within Moroto district.

He cited the orders on Monday following indiscriminate killings of civilians by suspected warriors in the outskirts of Moroto town, especially in Katanga. Security has often blamed alcohol as the driving factor behind the raids, saying warriors first consume alcohol to gather courage and as well use the money obtained from selling the stolen animals on drinking waragi.

In some incidents, warriors have been captured with bottles of crude waragi, an indication that they first consume the waragi before embarking on their mission. Now, Shilaku wants police to impound and pour all crude waragi including that being sold in bars. He warns that the bar owners who don’t heed the directive shall be arrested.

The RDC’s directive has generated mixed reactions from the public, saying it could affect the local economy that is supported by this business.

David Koriang, the Moroto district LC V Chairperson has welcomed the directive, saying it should take immediate effect to save lives.

Only 37 percent of the alcohol in Uganda comes from breweries while the remaining percentage, which is unregulated domestically produced.

URN