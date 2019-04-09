Rally driver Ponsiano Lwakataka granted bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rally driver Ponsiano Lwakataka has been granted bail.

Lwakataka and eight others were arrested in January for malicious damage to property and criminal trespass. He is accused of breaking George Kawooya’s fence and demolishing his house on a 2-acre piece of land in Kiwanga village, Mukono Municipality.

Kawooya says that he bought the land from Lwakataka’s uncle Anthony Kiggundu in early 2000.

Appearing before the Mukono Grade I Magistrate Patience Koburunga on Tuesday, Lwakataka requested court to grant him bail on grounds that he has a family to take care of and poor health.

Koburunga did not object to Lwakataka’s request. He was granted cash bail of 100, 000 shillings. His two sureties David Mukiibi Waiswa and Abdul Babu were granted non-cash bail of 500, 000 shillings each.

Lwakataka was arrested in January and remanded to Kauga Prison in Mukono until January 21 when they were bailed out, however, Lwakataka and three others declined to turn up for further hearing prompting the court to order for his arrest.

Koburunga also ordered for an immediate re-arrest of Solomon Okiror, Siraje Tamale, Isa Waiswa for failing to turn up for court hearings.

Jonathan Muwaganya, the Residents State Attorney told court that the case can’t commence in the absence of the three suspects.

The accused are expected to appear before court again on May 2.

URN