Rakai district councilors censure entire executive committee

Rakai, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rakai district council has censured the entire District Executive Committee. The decision to censure the officials followed a petition signed by 16 out of 34 councilors accusing the members of alleged abuse of office, withholding information about the budget, and misconduct. They were censured on Friday in an extraordinary meeting chaired by the District Council Speaker Charles Ssegirinya.

The executive members are accused of passing a supplementary budget of 1.5 Billion Shillings without the knowledge of the councilors. The councilors argue that there was no justification for passing the budget without their knowledge.

During the meeting, the LCV Chairperson Samuel Ssekamwa said that they passed the budget following government directives that prohibited big gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his explanation was rejected by the councilors.

Attempts by William Kamara, the Rakai Chief Administrative Officer to intervene and advise the councilors on the matter were turned down by the speaker. According to the speaker, Kamara should have advised the executive committee before passing the supplementary budget.

Pastor Wilson Mwesigwa, the councilor representing Kibaale Town Council, the lead petitioner said that it was the right decision to censure the executive.

Jawadu Ntanda, the Kansankala sub-county councilor blamed the executive committee for poor communication and connivance with the technical officials to pass the supplementary budget.

Lujumba, who was the secretary for finance, said that he will respect the decision taken by the councilors.

Kamara, says that the Speaker was inconsiderate and denied him the opportunity to advise the councilors before censuring the executive members.

According to Section 21 of the Local Government Act, a council may by resolution supported by not less than half of the total members of the council, pass a vote of censure against a member of the district executive committee.

It adds that proceedings for censure shall be initiated by a petition to the chairperson through the speaker, signed by not less than one-third of all the members of the council, to the effect that they are dissatisfied with the conduct or performance of the member of the district executive committee.

