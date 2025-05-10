RAINWATER HARVESTING: Forgotten culture costing Uganda billions

COMMENT | ANTHONY OKUCU TWENY | Uganda receives an average annual rainfall of about 1,200mm, making it one of the most water-rich countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Yet, paradoxically, millions of Ugandans face water scarcity, rising water bills, and repeated flood disasters — largely due to neglect of one simple, cost-saving solution: rainwater harvesting.

Rainwater harvesting, once a common practice across Ugandan homes and institutions, has been steadily abandoned over the years. Today, the consequences of this abandonment are costly.

According to the Ministry of Water and Environment, over 60% of urban households depend solely on piped water, with monthly water bills averaging UGX 30,000–50,000 per household. In public institutions like schools and hospitals, the bills run even higher—amounting to billions of shillings in annual utility expenses.

Beyond water costs, the country suffers huge losses from flooding during the rainy seasons. The Office of the Prime Minister estimates that Uganda loses over UGX 150 billion annually to flood-related disasters, including damage to infrastructure, loss of property, displacement of communities, and emergency relief efforts. In 2022 alone, floods displaced over 20,000 people in eastern Uganda and caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, and crops.

Experts argue that a widespread return to rainwater harvesting could drastically reduce these costs. Rooftop harvesting alone could provide up to 30% of a household’s water needs during rainy months, easing pressure on national water systems and saving families and institutions substantial expenses.

In urban centers such as Kampala, Lira, Gulu, and Mbale, poor stormwater management—exacerbated by rapid urbanization and inadequate drainage systems—has turned rain into a destructive force. Roads become impassable, schools close, and businesses suffer delays. The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) used the spend an estimated UGX 100 billion yearly on emergency road repairs due to flooding and erosion.

Environmentalists also highlight rainwater harvesting as a powerful tool for flood control.

“Every building with a tank reduces runoff and potential flooding,” says Eng. Sarah Musoke, a hydrologist with a Kampala-based NGO. “It’s simple science, and yet it’s ignored.”

Government policy exists to promote rainwater harvesting, but enforcement remains weak. Analysts urge inclusion of harvesting systems in all new buildings, public facilities, and infrastructure projects.

With the threat of climate change increasing rainfall variability, Uganda cannot afford to waste a single drop. Reviving this forgotten culture could save the country billions—and protect millions.

By Anthony Okucu Tweny – UNRA, Lira