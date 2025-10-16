Raila Odinga: When Africa loses its compass

Nairobi, Kenya | ISAAC CHRISTOPHER LUBOGO | It is not just a man that Kenya has lost; it is a continent that has been robbed of one of its few remaining political philosophers. When Raila Amollo Odinga breathed his last, Africa did not merely lose a statesman — it lost a question. A question that always dared to ask: What does freedom mean after the flag has been raised?

For decades, Raila’s life embodied the paradox of post-colonial Africa — the struggle for democracy against African autocracy, the quest for justice in systems rigged by their own liberators, and the relentless hope that power could still serve the powerless. He was a contradiction wrapped in conviction — radical in speech, patient in suffering, and unbreakable in purpose.

1. The Man Who Never Became — and Yet Always Was

In every election he lost, Raila won a chapter in the moral textbook of African politics. His defeats were never personal; they were collective. He became a mirror in which Africa saw the fatigue of its institutions, the betrayal of its ballot, and the resilience of its soul. Raila may never have sat in State House, but in the corridors of African conscience, he reigned unopposed.

He reminded us that politics, when stripped of greed, is not a game but a covenant. He refused to become a tyrant even when he had the perfect excuse — revenge. His restraint was not weakness but wisdom; he understood what many in power never will — that the legitimacy of rule begins not with victory but with virtue.

2. Africa’s Eternal Opposition

Every continent has its moral opposition — figures who stand against the currents of deceit and remain immovable even when surrounded by storms. For Africa, that role belonged to men like Raila Odinga, Nelson Mandela, Julius Nyerere, and Thomas Sankara — different eras, one fire.

They stood on the same ideological ground: that the liberation of Africa is not complete until governance becomes truth in motion. In the death of Raila lies a silence that no press conference can fill. For who now speaks truth to the powerful in a language the powerful still respect?

3. Kenya’s Grief, Africa’s Mirror

Kenya weeps — but not alone. Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa, and the rest of Africa weep with her, because the Odinga legacy was never Kenyan alone. It was continental — an unbroken chain linking Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s defiance to Raila’s democratic resilience. Together, father and son wrote an African parable about power: that you can lose it, fight for it, and still not be consumed by it.

In his death, Africa must confront a question more frightening than the grave — who replaces conviction in a world ruled by convenience?

4. Beyond the Funeral

If Africa is wise, Raila’s passing should not mark an end but a syllabus — a living text on political maturity. His life challenges us to build systems stronger than personalities, constitutions more sacred than alliances, and electorates more vigilant than hashtags.

Raila’s story is not of a fallen man, but of a continent still rising — slowly, painfully, beautifully. Like a seed buried, not dead but preparing to germinate, his ideas must now sprout in universities, parliaments, and the hearts of the young.

Let every African student of politics study not only how Raila lived, but how he waited — how he bore injustice without surrendering to vengeance, and how he aged without losing belief in youth.

5. The Philosophy of Waiting

Perhaps Raila’s greatest gift to Africa was patience — not the patience of silence, but the patience of strategy. He taught us that democracy is not a door you kick open; it is a lock you pick with endurance.

History will judge him not by how often he entered State House, but by how often he refused to destroy Kenya to get there. His restraint, in a continent addicted to coups, was his crown.

Epilogue: The Last Protest

When Africa buries Raila, let it not bury the protest. For his voice was not against people, but against the premature burial of hope.

He now joins the pantheon of Africa’s moral architects — those who built nations with words when others built mansions with theft. His grave should not be seen as the end of an era, but as the beginning of accountability’s resurrection.

For as long as there are African youth dreaming of justice, Raila will not be dead. He will be marching — quietly, eternally — in the conscience of the continent he loved more than his ambition.

Suigeneris

*****

“Those who fought for freedom and never tasted it are the purest souls of all — for they labored not for themselves, but for the unborn.”

— Isaac Christopher Lubogo, in memory of Raila Odinga (1945–2025)