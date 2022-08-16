Raila Odinga to address the nation at 2pm

🔵 Odinga Address – 2pm – KICC, Azimio Media Center

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga will at 2pm today reveal his response to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declaration of UDC’s William Ruto as duly elected President of Kenya.

Odinga boycotted the ceremony at the national tally centre at the Bomas of Kenya yesterday afternoon, with his camp saying the results had been tampered with.

Chaos broke out at the Bomas of Kenya after a delayed announcement of Kenya’s Presidential election results as they waited 3 hours for Odinga. At one point, security whisked away IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati before he returned to read out results.

🔴 RUTO IS THE 5TH PRESIDENT OF KENYA ✳ William Ruto – 50.49% ➡ 7,176,141

✳ Raila Odinga – 48.85% ➡ 6,942,930 votes

✳ Wajackoyah – 0.44% ➡ 61,969

✳ Waihiga – 0.23% ➡ 31,987#KenyaDecides

Azimo La Umoja’s spokesman Saitabao Ole Kanchory said they did not sign forms 34C (see related graphic below) because they failed to trace IEBC chairman Chebukati at the tally centre. Kanchory says he is avoiding them.

While many expect Odinga to take the matter to court, other insiders indicate he might consider swearing himself in as the ‘People’s President’ like he did in 2018.

The incident was followed by the ‘handshake’ with current president Uhuru Kenyatta, and led to him supporting Odinga’s bid this time, and abandoning his vice-president William Ruto who opposed the deal.