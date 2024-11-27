RAHU: Men and boys allies in ending GBV and reducing the risk of HIV

Reach A Hand Uganda conducts a community outreach in Lungujja to commemorate 16 Days Of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the world unites to commemorate 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) held a community outreach in Lungujja under the theme “Breaking the Silence.”

The outreach held on Monday emphasised the critical role of men and boys as allies in addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and reducing the risk of HIV/AIDS through various interactive activities including a procession, and more.

The initiative is part of the RAHU’s Men Enough campaign under the Generation Gender Project, which focuses on challenging harmful gender norms and promoting positive masculinity. The Men Enough Campaign, launched by Uganda’s Generation Gender Coalition, challenges harmful notions of masculinity and promotes positive traits like empathy, attentiveness, and nurturing among men and boys.

As part of the outreach, a range of free services were offered to members of the community, including: Immunization Services; Health Talks; Family Planning Consultations; HIV Counseling, Screening, and Testing; Legal Aid Clinics and; Movie Screenings.

While addressing members of the community, partners, local leaders and others, Benson Muhindo, the acting Country Director of Reach A Hand Uganda, called upon everyone to take action and speak up against any injustices against women, and men. He also highlighted the need to strengthen the probation offices and the child and family protection units in the districts by financing them to efficiently deal with gender-based violence issues. He further called upon enforcers of the law to stop corruption tendencies that have limited access to justice for Gender Based Violence (GBV) survivors.

The outreach reflects RAHU’s ongoing commitment to addressing the root causes of GBV by providing accessible services and fostering dialogue so as to empower individuals and promote gender equality as a cornerstone for societal progress.

RAHU is an Indigenous youth-centred organisation founded in 2011. It focuses on youth empowerment programs with an emphasis on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention, livelihoods, and skills development. RAHU aims to give voice to young people across rural and urban communities of Uganda by increasing their participation in processes meant for their socioeconomic well-being and empowering them with the skills needed to make informed life choices.