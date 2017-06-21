Queen Elizabeth to recognize three young Ugandans

London, UK | QUEEN’S YOUNG LEADERS | Three young Ugandans are in London to receive the Queen’s Young Leaders Award from the Queen of England at Buckingham Palaceon June 29. They are 19-year-old Joel Baraka, Favourite Driciru, 27, and Ruth Nabembezi, 21.

The Award celebrates inspiring young people from all over the Commonwealth who are dedicated to driving change in their communities and beyond. “This year’s Award winners are being recognized by The Queen for their work to support refugees, young people to find employment, and promoting sexual health,” reads a statement from the organizers.

The three young Ugandans will join winners from across the Commonwealth in the UK for a programme of inspiring meetings, networking opportunities and bespoke training and mentoring, all designed to help them to develop as leaders and work with ever greater impact to transform people’s lives.

Speaking about her selection, Ruth Nabembezi said, “I’m delighted to receive the Queen’s Young Leaders Award and believe it will help me to reach my vision of making sure no child has to die because of HIV in Africa.” The 2017 Queen’s Young Leaders Award winners are working to support others, raise awareness and inspire change on a variety of issues from tackling bullying in schools, to preserving the environment, to promoting gender equality.

Before receiving their Queen’s Young Leaders Award at Buckingham Palace, the winners will visit 10 Downing Street, as well as take part in master classes at the BBC World Service and the UK headquarters of global social media company Facebook.

They will also meet the Commonwealth Secretary-General, take part in workshops at the University of Cambridge, meet senior executives from some of the UK’s leading organizations and visit projects that are changing the lives of vulnerable people in the UK.

The programme will finish with the launch of the final ever search for the Queen’s Young Leaders. Dr Astrid Bonfield CBE, Chief Executive of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust said: “The Queen’s Young Leaders of 2017 are doing truly remarkable work within their communities. Their actions are having a positive impact not only on those around them but also by setting in motion positive change that will last for generations to come.”