QCIL H1 profit climbs 6.2% to Shs 23.9bn

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Quality Chemical Industries Ltd. (QCIL) posted a 6.2% rise in net profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, as efficiency gains and tighter cost management offset weaker export earnings and currency headwinds.

The Kampala-based pharmaceutical manufacturer said profit after tax increased to Shs23.9 billion from Shs22.1 billion a year earlier, underscoring the company’s continued operational resilience despite a 2.6% dip in revenue.

Revenue for the period stood at Shs148.2 billion, down from Shs152.2 billion in 2024, mainly due to reduced export sales and a stronger Ugandan shilling that weighed on foreign income. On a constant-currency basis, however, QCIL said revenue would have risen 1.6% to Shs154.6 billion.

Gross profit margins expanded to 42.4% from 38.6%, supported by enhanced production efficiencies, prudent management of input costs, and a shift toward higher-margin pharmaceutical products. These gains helped offset the currency impact, though the company warned that margins could fluctuate amid pricing pressures and volatile global ingredient costs.

Operating profit increased to Shs33.0 billion from Shs31.9 billion a year ago. Finance income more than doubled to Shs3.8 billion, while finance costs rose marginally to Shs2.9 billion due to exchange-rate movements, resulting in a net finance income of Shs0.9 billion, compared to a net cost previously.

Profit before tax rose to Shs33.9 billion, reinforcing QCIL’s improving financial position.

Operating cash flow surged to Shs51.4 billion from Shs9.3 billion in 2024, driven by better working capital management, including optimized inventories and quicker receivables collection. Cash and cash equivalents increased to Shs54.5 billion, up from Shs48.0 billion a year earlier, signaling strong liquidity to fund ongoing investments.

Total assets climbed to Shs236.0 billion from Shs228.9 billion in March 2025, while shareholders’ equity rose to Shs188.4 billion, buoyed by retained earnings.

The Board proposed an interim dividend of Shs4.2 per share, up from Shs3.5 last year, payable by December 5, 2025, to shareholders on record as of November 25.

Expansion and new product lines

During the first half, QCIL launched 16 new pharmaceutical products spanning anti-malarials, anti-diabetics, anti-hypertensives, anti-fungals, anti-allergics, and antibiotics, as part of efforts to broaden access to affordable, quality medicines in Uganda and beyond.

Construction has also commenced on a second manufacturing facility at the Luzira complex, featuring a modern injectable production line. The new plant will expand capacity, enable QCIL to enter new therapeutic segments, and enhance its competitive position in both public and private sector markets.

Chairman Emmanuel Katongole and Chief Executive Ajay Kumar Pal said the company’s half-year performance reflected its operational strength and disciplined execution of its growth strategy. “These results highlight our focus on sustainable value creation through efficiency, innovation, and cost leadership,” the executives said in a joint statement.

Future outlook

QCIL plans to leverage its strong balance sheet and growing portfolio to deepen market penetration across Africa. Management said the company will continue to pursue operational efficiency, secure new business opportunities, and invest in technology to sustain growth momentum.

“With continued investment in capacity and innovation, QCIL is well-positioned to strengthen its role in improving healthcare outcomes and driving regional self-sufficiency in pharmaceuticals,” the company said.