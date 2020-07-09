PWDs in Amuru demand for special needs schools

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parents of children with disabilities in Amuru district have asked leaders to set up a special needs school in the district.

Currently, the district has no special needs school with the nearest schools being in neighbouring Gulu district. The district has an estimate of 3,000 children with disabilities.

David Orach a parent of two children with a hearing impairment from Amuru town council says his children have been denied their right to education due to lack of a special needs school in the area. He says the nearest special needs school is Gulu Primary School which is approximately 80 kilometres away.

Christine Apio a parent of a visually impaired 15 years old girl says she tried to send her daughter to Gulu district but failed due to the lack of funds. She says that the district should consider establishing special need schools within the district such that it’s accessible and cheaper.

Nighty Aparo the female councilor IV for persons with disability in Amuru district says they recently passed a resolution approving two schools for special needs.

According to Aparo, the council resolved that special needs lessons will in the 2020/2021 financial year be established at Pabo primary school and Otwee public primary school in the 2024/2025 financial year. She says the schools will majorly focus on visual and hearing impaired learners.

Denis Rom, the Lamogi sub-county LCV councilor who also doubles as the district Speaker Amuru district says several parents of children with visual impairment have approached him on the difficulties their children get in accessing schools.

Michael Lakony Amuru LCV chairperson notes that they have already submitted the names of the two schools to the ministry of education for consideration and possible deployment of teachers for special needs lessons.

URN